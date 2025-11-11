Jamey Johnson Pays Tribute to His Marine Corps Brothers and Sisters on 250th Birthday

On Monday, Marines both old and new took a moment to celebrate the birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Formed on November 10, 1775, the branch has continued to uphold the highest standard in the military. And over the last 250 years, countless men and women paid the ultimate price for freedom. Never forgetting his own history in the Marines, Jamey Johnson offered some birthday wishes on the special day.

Some might know Johnson for the voice behind songs like “In Color”, “21 Guns” and “High Cost of Living”. But before he became a country star, Johnson was a member of the United States Marine Corps. Posting a video to his fellow Marines, he said, “Hey, it’s Jamey Johnson, I just wanted to take a second and tell all my Marine brothers and sisters happy birthday. 250 years, I don’t look a day over.”

Fellow Marines and fans quickly filled the comment section to celebrate the branch’s birthday. And while Johnson will always be a Marine at heart, it seems he’s long since let go of the old grooming standards – proudly sporting his lengthy beard.

The Reason Jamey Johnson Joined The United States Marine Corps

As for his own history in the Marines, Johnson explained how he joined the military after getting tired of college. “I had a full-ride scholarship at Jacksonville State. Played a French horn in the concert band. After a couple of years, I figured I learned everything I was gonna learn. And I joined the Marines.”

Although a quick decision for Johnson, he apparently always knew he would be a Marine. “From the time I was a kid, I always knew I was going to be a Marine one day. When I reached that point in college when it was time to sign this off and move on, one of my ideas was, ‘Well, I can go join the Marine Corps or go in the reserves, get my GI bill and then (get) right back up in school.’”

Throughout his military service, Johnson explored a career on the stage, performing at several bars. And when finally leaving the armed forces as a corporal, he released his debut album, They Call Me Country, in October 2002.

For Johnson, the Marine Corps wasn’t just a chapter – it was the foundation. And on its 250th birthday, he made it clear that once a Marine, always a Marine.

