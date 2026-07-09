3 Forgotten B-Sides From the 1990s That Outshine Their Classic A-Side Releases

In the 1990s, sometimes the best song was hidden. Sometimes you couldn’t quite rely on your favorite band to share your favorite track upfront. Sometimes you had to do a little digging to get to the good stuff. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that stand out despite being a bit hidden. Indeed, these are three forgotten B-sides from the 1990s that outshine their classic A-side release.

“Acquiesce” by Oasis (Single, 1995)

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It’s a bit curious why this song was the B-side and why “Some Might Say” by Oasis was the A-side. But who knows—sometimes there’s no accounting for taste. But Oasis knew “Acquiesce” had potential; that’s why it was shared as a B-side and later released on the band’s collection, The Masterplan. However, comparisons aside, “Acquiesce” is just terrific on its own. It’s an energetic head-banger befitting Oasis’ rambunctious reputation. It’s also a track that will make you miss the 1990s that much more.

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“Aneurysm” by Nirvana from (Single, 1991)

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While the Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is perhaps the signature track of the 1990s, it can also feel important at times to put the tune over to the side and remember that Nirvana was much more than a one-track pony. Indeed, even the B-side on the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” single release was fantastic. Nirvana’s 1991 tune “Aneurysm” stands out even if it’s not nearly as famous as its A-side. The track shows the band at a bit of a crossroads. The song isn’t as slick as “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, but it also isn’t as raw as the group’s 1989 LP, Bleach. This tune is simply essential listening for grunge fans.

“Yellow Ledbetter” by Pearl Jam (Single, 1992)

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Today, “Yellow Ledbetter” is one of Pearl Jam’s most beloved tracks. It’s a fan favorite, to be sure. Though it was written during the sessions for the band’s breakout debut LP, Ten, in 1991, it wasn’t released on the record. But life finds a way! Pearl Jam shared the track as the B-side on the single release for “Jeremy” in 1991. While the latter song is a sad one that highlights the troubles with gun violence, “Yellow Ledbetter” is a much more traditional radio hit that has lasted through the ages.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns