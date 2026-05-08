Luke Combs Earns Honorary Degree From Appalachian State

While a top name in country music, Luke Combs was once just a fan. The idea of being nominated for Entertainer of the Year or winning a Grammy Award seemed foreign to the singer, who only dreamed of a career in country music. Although Combs eventually chased that dream, he once picked a different path when attending Appalachian State University. Eventually dropping out to pursue music, the university recently presented him with an honorary degree.

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Before the No. 1 hits, sold-out concerts, and tours, Combs sought a career as a homicide detective. Not the job most people would want, he first started at the university for business. When growing bored with numbers, the hitmaker switched to criminal justice. But Combs still needed to support himself, which led him to become a bouncer at a local bar.

Working most of the night at the bar, Combs also found time to perform. Although just a hobby at the beginning, it turned into a passion. And with Combs only having 21 hours left on his degree, he dropped out to pursue the spotlight. While not finishing the degree, Appalachian State University helped him complete the process on May 7.

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Luke Combs Inspires Students To Dream

During the Spring 2026 Commencement ceremonies at the university, the App State Chancellor Heather Norris presented Combs with the honorary degree. She said, “In every sense, Luke Combs represents the character and heart of a Mountaineer. His story inspires our students to dream big, work hard, and always remember where they came from.”

Embracing the mountaineer spirit, Norris was sure to add some examples. “He represents the very best of our university community: a life lived with purpose, driven by a commitment to excellence and a genuine care for others.”

Celebrating a unique milestone in his career, Combs will travel to the ACM Awards on May 17 for what could be another historic night for the star. While nominated for Male Artist of the Year, Combs was also placed in the Entertainer of the Year category. He will compete against Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen.



(Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)