3 Forgotten Country Bands From the 20th Century Worth Rediscovering

Country bands were all the rage in the 20th century. You really couldn’t beat a ragtag group of talented musicians who got together to play incredible country jams. However, some names have slipped through the cracks, and today’s country fans may have never heard of them. That’s a shame, especially when it comes to the following three forgotten country bands who could stand to be remembered. So let’s do just that, shall we?

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Brother Phelps (1990s)

Remember this unfortunately short-lived duo from the 1990s? Brother Phelps, active from 1992 to 1995, was made up of brothers Ricky Lee and Doug Phelps. Both musicians were singers and guitarists, and they formed the duo after leaving the Southern rock outfit, The Kentucky Headhunters. They dropped their debut song “Let Go” in 1993, and it was a fast hit at No. 6 on the country charts. They would go on to release six more singles, only one of which hit the Top 40. Two albums later, they called it quits in 1995. Doug went back to The Headhunters, and Ricky Lee continued his solo career.

The Amazing Rhythm Aces (1970s)

The Amazing Rhythm Aces might be best known for their 1975 hit country rock song “Third Rate Romance”. However, the whole of this band’s discography is fantastic. They were active from 1974 to 1981 before breaking up for more than a decade. As of 1994, they have regrouped and remain together today. Throughout that time, they have released 18 albums. If you like your country rock with almost surreal lyrics and a unique sound, give albums like Stacked Deck or Too Stuffed To Jump a spin.

Cowboy (1970s)

Their name might be simple, but nothing about this entry on our list of forgotten country bands could be seen as simple. Their music was complex for country rock, and they were known for their excellent collaborations. Cowboy’s most famous collab is likely the one they did with Duane Allman in 1971, “Please Be With Me”. Eric Clapton even covered it. It’s a solid song. But whole albums like 5’ll Getcha Ten and their self-titled 1977 record are definitely worth checking out. Sadly, the band was only together from 1969 to 1977. They reunited only from 2007 to 2011. Both of the band’s lead songwriters, Scott Boyer and Tommy Talton, have since passed on.

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