Why ‘Hard Bargain’ Will Likely Be the Last Emmylou Harris Album of New Material

Emmylou Harris has created an extensive musical catalogue over her decades-long career, which, most impressively, has seen consistent success from her 1975 major-label debut, Pieces Of The Sky, to her 26th studio album, Hard Bargain, from 2011. The latter album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 18 on the Billboard 200, which made the album Harris’ most successful on the mainstream chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album featured original material by Harris and others, including Wil Jennings (“Goodnight Old World”, “New Orleans”, and “Six White Cadillacs”), Ron Sexsmith (“Hard Bargain”), and Jay Joyce (“Cross Yourself”). Hard Bargain included songs that were sentimental in nature, like Harris’ tribute to her former collaborative partner, Gram Parsons. There were also biographical and historical tracks, like “My Name Is Emmett Till”, which told the story of the Black child who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955.

Harris’ fourth solo album through Nonesuch Records was a success commercially and artistically. And in a 2026 interview with Mojo, Harris explained that Hard Bargain will also likely be her last album of new material.

Why Emmylou Harris Suspects ‘Hard Bargain’ Is Her Last Album

Never say never, and all that, but Emmylou Harris sounded pretty resolute when she was describing her life plans to Mojo in an April 2026 interview. And according to Harris, those don’t include toiling away in the studio or going out for long jaunts on the road. “I made that decision not to record again some years ago,” the country icon said. “I don’t know how many records I have out. But I have a huge amount of material that still melts my butter, so to speak, and already it’s hard enough to fit everything I want into an hour and a half set besides bringing some new material into it.”

Of course, not recording new material doesn’t mean she won’t be playing new shows. Harris told Mojo she still enjoys “going out once a month to fill up the coffers,” adding, “I still need to make a living.”

While the thought of no new material from Harris is a disappointing one, there’s a wellspring of music already available that can soothe any major heartache. From her mid-70s hits to her work with The Trio in the 1980s and 90s and everything before, in between, and after, Harris has no small shortage of musical eras and styles to choose from.

And besides, ending on a high note with a Top 20 album on the Billboard country and mainstream charts isn’t a bad time to call it.

Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns