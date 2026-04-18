3 Forgotten Folk Songs From the 2010s You Need To Hear Again

When we think about folk music, often visions of the Flower Power 1960s come to mind. People with garlands in their hair, acoustic guitars in their laps, and dreams of being Bob Dylan’s opener. But not every folk song came from the 1960s—some are much more modern.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to examine some more recent offerings from some of our favorite artists. Indeed, these are three forgotten folk songs from the 2010s you need to hear again.

“Michigan” by The Milk Carton Kids from ‘Prologue’ (2011)

In a way, it’s blasphemous to compare any duo to Simon & Garfunkel. But…if you were to do such a thing, The Milk Carton Kids would be the group to do it for. Together, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan are divine songwriters, often singing in unison with lovely, lilting harmonies over a simple strummed acoustic guitar. The result is a combination of pristine melody and moving lyricism. Check out the duo’s track “Michigan” from their 2011 LP Prologue for more evidence.

“Rivers And Roads” by The Head And The Heart from ‘The Head And The Heart’ (2011)

Sometimes you hear stories about groups forming in a boardroom (we see you, 1990s boy bands). But then there are acts that start up organically. That’s what happened for The Head And The Heart, which got together in Seattle first at an open mic. Deep in the Ballard neighborhood of the city, the Conor Byrne pub helped to foster one of the biggest Americana bands out today. That’s love, and that’s talent. For more, check out the band’s hit “Rivers And Roads”.

“Border” by Courtney Marie Andrews from ‘May Your Kindness Remain’ (2018)

Another Pacific Northwest folk standout is Courtney Marie Andrews. Her album May Your Kindness Remain is a no-skips classic. It may not have been a commercial behemoth, but if you put it on your stereo, you won’t be disjointed. Not one bit. Check out the LP’s deep cut “Border” and just try not to become the latest entry in CMA’s growing fan club!

Photo credit: Brett Warren / Courtesy TCBpr