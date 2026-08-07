3 Forgotten Grunge Songs Even 90s Kids Don’t Remember

Grunge music was everywhere in the 1990s. You couldn’t go into a record store, restaurant, or electronics shop without hearing someone from the Pacific Northwest belt out lyrics about something they noticed in their lives.

Here below, we wanted to highlight the grunge era. But we also wanted to dive into songs that even the biggest grunge fans may not recall. Indeed, these are three forgotten grunge songs even 90s kids don’t remember.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Indifference” by Pearl Jam from ‘Vs.’ (1993)

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Pearl Jam is famous for a number of songs, from “Jeremy” to “Alive” to “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”. But one song that is not as regularly recalled is the mellow, ambient, beautiful “Indifference” from the band’s sophomore 1993 release, “Vs.” If you want a respite from the band’s powerful, guttural rock, dive into this meandering, lovely track. It will have your music-loving mind bending around corners and hopping over mountains.

“Pushin Forward Back” by Temple Of The Dog from ‘Temple Of The Dog’ (1991)

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Temple of the Dog is a marvel. When historians look back on the grunge era centuries from now, they will scratch their heads at how something so amazing could come together. Of course, it took tragedy. When Seattle music hero Andrew Wood died of a drug overdose just weeks before his band Mother Love Bone’s debut album release, his city honored him. A tribute band was made in his name and featured the likes of Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, and Mike McCready. It was Temple of the Dog. Remember them and remember this rollicking offering, “Pushin Forward Back”.

“Suck You Dry” by Mudhoney from ‘Piece Of Cake’ (1992)

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While grunge is best remembered for bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, and Soundgarden, there were other groups who were just as important in bringing the sound to the fore. Enter: Mudhoney. Lead vocalist Mark Arm is a grunge hero. His band Green River helped to establish the sound in the mid-1980s. And it was in the 1990s with Mudhoney that he continued his legacy as a grunge leading man. For more, dive back into Mudhoney’s 1992 tune, “Suck You Dry”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Wire Image