3 Grunge Songs From the 1980s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

When people think of grunge music, often the 1990s come to mind. But grunge music began in the Pacific Northwest way before then. It started bubbling up around the Seattle area in the mid-1980s.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three grunge songs from back in the day. Indeed, these are three grunge songs from the 1980s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

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“Hands All Over” by Soundgarden from ‘Louder Than Love’ (1989)

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It’s no secret that we only have one Earth. The place is our home, and too often we don’t treat it well enough. At least, that’s the subject of this song from Chris Cornell and Soundgarden. Indeed, this grunge track has a message of environmentalism. Cornell himself said of it in 1990, “It’s basically about how we humans tend to screw up everything that’s good enough as it is … or everything that we’re attracted to, we love to go and defile it.” Sounds about right!

“Negative Creep” by Nirvana from ‘Bleach’ (1989)

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The Pacific Northwest has seen its share of loners. Most of the time, the area is so dreary that people keep to themselves. And this song from Nirvana’s debut LP describes a prototypical Seattle loner. In many ways, the vibe of the song showcases the essence of grunge itself. But it also rings true in 2026. Sadly, there are many loners out there in the world, people who are too isolated from society. It can feel awful to be so isolated. Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain knew it.

“Swallow My Pride” by Green River from ‘Come On Down’ (1985)

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If you ask grunge historians, many will tell you that Green River was the first grunge band. Now, while that can be debated (some say Jimi Hendrix was grunge!), what’s clear is that Green River was one of the genre’s most influential bands. Comprised of grunge legends like Mark Arm, Jeff Ament, and Stone Gossard, Green River wrote songs like “Swallow My Pride”, which depicts a politically-charged relationship, complete with bickering and arguments. Sound familiar?

Photo by D. Fahleson/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images