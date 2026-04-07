3 Forgotten Slow Dances That Defined Young Love in the 1960s

Ah, the classic slow dance. It’ll probably be a rite of passage forever. But back in the 1960s, it was an essential part of any teenaged get-together or school dance. And the following somewhat forgotten doo-wop and R&B songs from the 1960s were essential tracks for slow dances during the era. Let’s take a look back at some classic gems.

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“A Thousand Miles Away” by The Heartbeats (1956)

This doo-wop classic dropped in the mid-1960s but remained popular at dances through the 1960s. And it doesn’t get more heartfelt and moody than “A Thousand Miles Away” by The Heartbeats. This song was written by James Sheppard and William H. Miller and was a No. 52 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. It was also a No. 5 hit on the R&B Singles chart. A sequel song titled “Daddy’s Home” would later be released by Shep And The Limelites in 1961, reaching No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Written about Sheppard’s ex-girlfriend who moved away, I’m sure this one had a lot of hormonal teenagers weeping at the thought of graduation and moving away.

“Look In My Eyes” by The Chantels (1961)

This iconic early 1960s doo-wop ballad will likely ring a bell in the minds of 60s kids after just a few seconds of that introduction. “Look In My Eyes” by The Chantels was once one of the R&B girl group’s most popular songs. Sadly, modern-day listeners might have never heard it at all. “Look In My Eyes”, written by Richie Barrett, peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Hot R&B Sides chart.

“There’s A Moon Out Tonight” by The Capris (1960)

“There’s A Moon Out Tonight” by The Capris is one of the more romantic doo-wop hits from the beginning of the 1960s, and it’s an unfortunately forgotten song that was once popular for slow dances. This sweet tune was actually given a limited release in 1958 but failed to chart, ultimately leading to the breakup of The Capris. However, a DJ in 1960 played the song and generated renewed interest among young listeners. As a result, the song was rereleased and The Capris reunited. “There’s A Moon Out Tonight” would become a No. 3 hit on the Hot 100 by 1961.

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