3 Forgotten Trends That Once Defined Country Radio in the 1970s

Trends come and go in music. While the basic building blocks remain the same, there is always something different about a genre from decade to decade. The 1970s were a heyday for country music, bringing in a wealth of trends the modern country scene has all but forgotten. Though these trends might rear their head every once in a while, they were once mainstays on country radio.

“Countrypolitan”

Examples: “Rhinestone Cowboy” (Glen Campbell), “Rose Garden” (Lynn Anderson), “For The Good Times” (Ray Price)

By the 1970s, country music had become a major force in the industry. Though it gained popularity in decades past, it was the 70s that saw the genre hit its stride for the first time, becoming a music giant.

This success produced a trend known as the “Countrypolitan” movement, which capitalized on the genre’s pop music potential. These songs—created mostly in Nashville—became the sign of the times in the 70s. Many hits emerged from this trend, with many of them crossing over into the pop world.

Songs for Truckers

Examples: “Convoy” (C.W. McCall), “Teddy Bear” (Red Sovine), “East Bound And Down” (Jerry Reed)

Country music has always fancied itself the genre of the everyman—the blue-collar crowd. The 1970s saw country artists lean into the American mystique of truck drivers. The open road, CB Radio slang, and no shortage of allegory: these songs were made specifically for the country’s long haulers.

Nowadays, country music’s conventions paint a different picture (rural environments, small towns, and backroads). Still, in the 70s, artists used their touring experience to relate to those on the road with them, crossing miles of road with ample time to listen.

Spoken Word

Examples: “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” (Charlie Daniels Band), “The Gambler” (Kenny Rogers), “Old Dogs And Children And Watermelon Wine” (Tom T. Hall)

Ella Langley and Riley Green attempted to bring back this 70s country trend. While they earned incomparable success with their spoken-word hit, it hasn’t yet translated into a full-blown revival. For now, fans will have to look back to the 70s country scene to get their fix of recitation.

Many 70s country songs featured spoken word breakdowns or narration. These moments helped push the story forward in each song, creating a culture of narratively driven music in this era.

