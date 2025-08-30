3 Funny Classic Rock Songs That Will Make You LOL

Most of the time, there is something very serious about classic rock music. It’s earnest. It’s straightforward. Singers wanting love, wanting to rock, wanting to feel something important. But then, occasionally, something else sticks out and grabs your attention. Indeed, sometimes classic rock songs can actually be funny!

That’s what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three classic rock songs that put a smile on your face and even get you to guffaw. These are three funny classic rock songs that we think will make you totally laugh out loud.

“Love Shack” by The B-52’s from ‘Cosmic Thing’ (1989)

Artists know: there are lots of ways to say the same thing. So when The B-52’s talk about visiting a “love shack,” that’s an intentional move towards humor. And the term fits perfectly for the band’s lovely cartoonish delivery. It seems like the lyrics swoop and dive like birds in a double-wide trailer. The whole thing enlivens the audience, but it does so in a way that goes beyond traditional inspiring rock. There is mirth and humor infused.

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett from ‘Changes in Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes’ (1977)

Jimmy Buffett really knew how to hit your funny bone in a song. Whether he was singing about being wasted in a fictional place called Margaritaville or singing about a delicious cheeseburger, Buffett didn’t mind bringing a little silliness to his music. He had, well, the appetite for it, that’s for sure. And on this, his most famous track, Buffett wrote a song for the ages. One that will long be remembered past its release date in the late 1970s.

“Peaches” by The Presidents Of The United States Of America from ‘The Presidents Of The United States Of America’ (1996)

Speaking of funny food-centric songs, this 1996 track from the Seattle-born rock band is all about the delicious fruit that is so versatile. Lead vocalist Chris Ballew talked about this track with American Songwriter, telling its strange origin stories. And what beings odd often finishes the same. This song, with all its funny allusions, will get you smiling, grinning, and maybe even laughing out loud at the surreal qualities of a piece of fruit.

