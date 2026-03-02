3 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Covers You Need To Listen To

Nobody does a cover quite like Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. The couple, who got married in 2005, frequently sing together, as Trisha told the Recording Academy in 2017. “We always sing on eachother’s records.” Here are some of the best covers from the country icons.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

In 2020, while the world was in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hopped on a Facebook livestream to bring joy to fans who needed a distraction from the crisis. They went through a number of covers, but it was their rendition of “Shallow” from the movie A Star Is Born that really stood out. The original version is sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but personally, I think the country stars gave them a run for their money. Since then, they’ve performed the cover in stadiums, and at the Grand Ole Opry.

“Imagine” by John Lennon

“Imagine” is one of those songs that everybody loves to take a crack at, and Trisha and Garth are no exception. They even sang their version of the song at ex-President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January of this year. They also sang the cover at his wife, Rosalynn’s, funeral in 2023. In a statement, “President Carter, the legacy you and Rosalynn have left us is as beautiful as the life you lived,” Garth shared in a statement. “Thank you for your lifetime of service to our country and the world. You inspired us not just by what you said, but by what you built. We love you.” The Yeawoods are also big supporters of Habitat for Humanity, which the Carters were longtime volunteers of.

The Johnny and June Cash Medley

At the CMAs in 2016, Trisha and Garth did a medley of some of Johnny and June Cash’s songs. The couple covered everything, from “Jackson” to “Chug A Lug” to “Ring Of Fire”. The audience, which was littered with country stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban, was loving it. It’s hard not to feed off of this couple’s infectious energy when they perform together. In 2024, this moment would come full circle when Trisha Yearwood was honored with the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award, which acknowledges artists who give back to their community.

Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images