Jelly Roll’s Little ASS Shed Tour and BIG ASS Stadium Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Jelly Roll surprised fans last week by announcing a string of headlining dates alongside the BIG ASS Stadium Tour with Post Malone. Billed (with just a touch of understatement) as the Little ASS Shed Tour, the limited 11-date run will see Jelly filling out those days off with headlining stadium dates of his own, with Kashus Culpepper in support.

Stops on the Little ASS Shed Tour will include West Palm Beach, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Bangor, Maine; Syracuse, New York; and many others. The first stop comes May 28 (West Palm Beach), while the final Little ASS Shed Tour is July 22 in Walla Walla, Washington. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, meanwhile, will include some of the biggest college football stadiums in the country. El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium, Baton Rouge’s Tigers Stadium, and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium are all on the docket. Some festivals are included in the outing as well, including Stagecoach, Albuquerque’s Boots in the Park Festival, and Carolina Country Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC.

How to Get Tickets to Jelly Roll’s 2026 Tours

Tickets for both the BIG ASS Stadium Tour and Little ASS Shed Tour are on sale now and selling out quickly.

The best place to find Jelly Roll tickets, even for sold-out dates, is StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

(Little ASS Shed Tour Dates in Bold)

04/10 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival #

04/26 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival #

05/13 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium #

05/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Boots In The Park Festival #

05/19 — Waco, TX @ McLane Stadium #

05/23 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium #

05/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Protective Stadium #

05/28 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

05/29 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium #

05/31 — Panama City Beach, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam #

06/02 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

06/05 — Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium #

06/07 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

06/07 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Fest #

06/08 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

06/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium #

06/10 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^

06/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium #

06/13 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater ^

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium #

06/18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC ^

06/20 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

06/20 — Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Festival #

06/21 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ^

06/22 — East Hartford, CT @ Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field #

06/23 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

06/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field #

06/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/11 — Fayetteville, AR @ Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium #

07/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium #

07/17 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium #

07/21 — Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium #

07/22 — Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

07/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium #

07/28 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium #

^ = w/ Kashus Culpepper

# = Jelly Roll & Post Malone co-headlining w/ Carter Faith

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

