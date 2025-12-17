3 Gateway Songs To Convert Your Friend Into a Country Music Fan

Country music sometimes gets a bad rap. The top notes of most genres are convention-heavy. Pop has their rolodex of topics. As does rock. But for some reason, it’s country music that gets poked fun at for clichéd lyrics and ideas. But to buy into the concept of the country as one-note would be to obscure the breadth of all the genre has to offer. Below, find three country songs that are sure to be gateway tracks for even the most opposed listeners to the genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: These 4 Hits From the Early 1980s Transformed Country Music (and I Bet You Know Them Each by Heart)]

“Springsteen” (Eric Church)

Eric Church’s “Springsteen” is melodic enough to wow even the staunchest of country haters. Moreover, Church’s rock influences make him an apt choice for listeners who prefer music with a little edge. Whatever genre you find yourself drawn to, you’re likely to have your head turned by this 2011 hit.

“Springsteen” sees Church reminiscing over adolescence and the music that soundtracked his youth. Like many in his generation, Bruce Springsteen was a favorite of Church in his younger years. You don’t need to be a fellow fan of The Boss to enjoy this song, though. The sentiment that music is an influential nostalgic force works regardless of your tastes.

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Kris Kristofferson)

If you’re someone who thinks all country music is the same, you’ll do well to listen to Kris Kristofferson’s “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” This melancholic track eschews country conventions, delivering something truly unique to the genre.

Kristofferson’s music, in general, is a nice change of pace from the country cliches we know and have mixed feelings about. This song in particular, though, is a universal tug at the heartstrings. “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” could make a country fan out of anyone.

“These Days” (Rascal Flatts)

If you’re someone who doesn’t stray too far from top 40 pop, “These Days” by Rascal Flatts might change your mind. This early ’00s track is ear candy to the highest degree. It’s a little somber and riddled with heartbreak, but the melody is instantly catchy. Pop fans will have an easy time sinking their teeth into this one.

Rascal Flatts has been a gateway band for many listeners getting into country. Their musicality is relatable and instantly hooks you in. They have a nostalgia factor for many of us, even if we didn’t grow up with country. They are one of those rare bands that have earned undisputable crossover success.

Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images