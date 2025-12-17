These 4 Hits From the Early 1980s Transformed Country Music (and I Bet You Know Them Each by Heart)

Country music went through a lot of changes in the 80s. Gaining in popularity throughout the decade, the 80s also saw new trends emerge. These are four of the hit songs from the early 1980s, which helped transform country music for the better.

“Can’t Even Get The Blues” by Reba McEntire

It isn’t “Can’t Even Get The Blues” by Reba McEntire that is such an impactful song. But rather, “Can’t Even Get The Blues” is an early indication of McEntire’s impact on country music.

Out in 1982, the song is McEntire’s 18th single, and her first No. 1 hit. From early on, McEntire proved she was willing to work harder than anyone else. More than 40 years later, McEntire is still one of the hardest-working country music artists. She is also still making music and is just as relevant today as she was in the 80s, or maybe more.

“Can’t Even Get The Blues” is written by Tom Damphier and Rick Carnes. The song is on McEntire’s fifth studio album, Unlimited. “Can’t Even Get The Blues” says, “I can’t even get the blues no more / I try to worry like I did before / And nothing happens when I walk the floor / So what am I supposed to do?“

“Slow Hand” by Conway Twitty

Who can ever forget Conway Twitty’s “Slow Hand“? Written by Michael Clark and John Bettis, the song was first a big hit for The Pointer Sisters. Del Reeves also released “Slow Hand”, but it’s Conway Twitty who made it a multi-week No. 1 hit.

By the time Twitty released “Slow Hand” in 1982, country music was no stranger to sexy songs. But “Slow Hand” takes seductive to another level. The song says, “You want a man with a slow hand / You / want a lover with an easy touch / You want somebody who will spend some time / Not come and go in a heated rush /Baby, believe me, I understand / When it comes to love, you want a slow hand.“

“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton released “9 To 5” in 1980. The song is for the film of the same name, in which Parton starred. It is also on Parton’s 9 To 5 And Other Odd Jobs record. Parton wrote the song by herself, a bold move especially 45 years ago, criticizing the way women were treated in the workplace.

“9 to 5” says, “Workin’ 9 to 5 / What a way to make a livin’ / Barely gettin’ by / It’s all takin’ and no givin’ / They just use your mind / And they never give you credit / It’s enough to drive you crazy / If you let it.”

Parton later revealed she wrote “9 To 5” by tapping it out with her acrylic nails.

“I would go home at night after being on the set all day, and I would just write whatever I saw,” Parton tells Harry Connick Jr. on his Harry show. “Then, I’d put it all together when I went home. Of course, you try to think of what working people do. What do you do? You just tumble out of bed, and you run to the kitchen, get a cup of ambition, which is one of my favorite lines.”

About 45 years later, “9 To 5” is still an anthem for working women everywhere.

“To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” by Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias

Willie Nelson joins Spanish pop star Julio Iglesias on “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before”. The song is written by Hal David and Albert Hammond, and appears on Iglesias’ 1100 Bel Air Place record.

“To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” begins with, “To all the girls I’ve loved before / Who traveled in and out my door / I’m glad they came along / I dedicate this song / To all the girls I’ve loved before.”

The song became a hit on both country and pop charts, showing the power of a crossover song. In 2013, Nelson released To All The Girls …, an album full of Nelson singing with other female artists. Ironically, “To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before” is not included on the record.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images