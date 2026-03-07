3 Genius Motown Lyrics From the 1960s That Continue To Hook Us

Motown transformed R&B and soul music into a global pop force. The music coming out of Detroit is famous for its defining backbeat, call-and-response vocals, legendary studio band, and earworm hooks. But Berry Gordy’s record label also had a roster of songwriters who understood the power of an unforgettable lyric. A great melody provides the earworm, but together with the lyrics, you have a hook. And that’s exactly what one needs to capture the audience—as these genius Motown lyrics from the 1960s continue to do.

“The Tracks Of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson And The Miracles

“The Tracks Of My Tears” foreshadows another iconic tune by Smokey Robinson And The Miracles, “The Tears Of A Clown”. They each describe how one hides pain behind a smiling face. Similar to the Italian opera Pagliacci that inspired the latter hit, “The Tracks Of My Tears” compares a smile to a clown’s makeup. Though “The Tears Of A Clown” was first released in 1967, it didn’t become a hit until its rerelease in 1970. So we’ll highlight the 1965 classic instead. But it’s hard not to notice how Robinson extended the clown metaphor to both songs.

Outside, I’m masquerading,

Inside, my hope is fading,

Just a clown, ooh yeah,

Since you put me down.

My smile is my makeup,

I wear since my breakup with you.

“You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes

Gospel music is the DNA of the Motown Sound. And The Supremes’ signature hit offers a direct example of the relationship between the two. Motown’s prolific songwriting team, Holland, Dozier, and Holland, found inspiration in the gospel message of “(You Can’t Hurry God) He’s Right on Time” by Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes. The hitmakers transformed the gospel message into a pop tune about romantic patience. Diana Ross sings about a mother’s advice to her daughter and the importance of playing the long game in a relationship. But the uplifting vibe of gospel music remains, even though it’s grounded in earthly affairs.

No, I can’t bear to live my life alone,

I grow impatient for a love to call my own.

But when I feel that I, I can’t go on,

These precious words keeps me hanging on.

“The Way You Do The Things You Do” by The Temptations

One of the hardest things about writing a great pop song is saying something simple in a way that hasn’t already been said. Smokey Robinson and Bobby Rogers from The Miracles did just that in writing The Temptations’ first hit. Robinson and Rogers compare their lover to everyday household items. A smile so bright, you could have been a candle. Or holding someone so tight, they could have been a handle. Each line seems to top what comes before it. Though I’ll leave my favorite here:

The way you stole my heart,

You know you could have been a cool crook.

And baby, you’re so smart,

You know you could have been a schoolbook.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images