Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (March 7, 2026)?

After taking a few weeks off thanks to the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Saturday Night Live finally returned with actor Connor Storrie as the host and Mumford & Sons as the musical guests. While somewhat new to the lavish lifestyle of Hollywood, Storrie brought more than a few laughs to Studio 8H. But that was last week. With Saturday finally here and the sun about to set, fans want to know – is there a new episode of SNL tonight?

With SNL just coming back, the production wasn’t about to make fans suffer another weekend without an opening monologue and a few sketches. Kicking off tonight, the cast of SNL will once again take the stage to welcome none other than Ryan Gosling as host. Having hosted in the past, this marks Gosling’s fourth time. Slowly making his way closer to the coveted Five-Timers Club, the actor had good reason to return.

Not only producing a memorable sketch with Beavis and Butt-Head, but Gosling also hoped to promote his newest film, Project Hail Mary. Based on a novel written by Andy Weir, the film centers on Gosling’s character waking in an interstellar spacecraft with the hope of saving humanity. The real twist comes after Gosling learns he isn’t the only one hoping to save the world.

Hit Virtual Band Makes Their Debut On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026. Much like Gosling, the musical guest for the evening also had ulterior motives when accepting SNL’s invitation.

The musical guest for tonight’s show will be Gorillaz. Releasing their first album in three years, The Mountain, hit streaming platforms on February 27. Featuring songs like “The Happy Dictator” and “The Sweet Prince”, Gorillaz put the final touches on their upcoming 2026 tour.

Aside from their newest album, 2026 was a moment of milestones for Gorillaz, as their performance marked their debut on SNL.

With Gosling at the helm and Gorillaz debuting, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

