3 Glam Metal Songs From the 1980s That Sound Like Waking up With a Hangover

Glam metal took over the 1980s like a hurricane, and many young metal fans enjoyed quite a few sleepless nights at concerts and parties where the genre was blasting at full volume, followed by mornings dampened by the agony of a bad hangover. These three songs, in my opinion, capture that vibe perfectly.

“Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe from ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ (1987)

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This one was a shoo-in. This song (and the whole album, honestly) by Mötley Crüe is the perfect sleazy, consequential soundtrack to a morning after a particularly wild night at a concert or party.

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“Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe was a smash hit in 1987. The glam metal classic peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also reached No. 26 on the UK Singles chart.

“Fallen Angel” by Poison from ‘Open Up And Say… Ahh!’ (1988)

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“Fallen Angel” has a more melancholic tone to it than a lot of other party-crazy glam metal tracks out there. And, honestly, “melancholy” is probably in the Top 3 of emotions one feels after waking up with an absolutely diabolical hangover, following an energetic night out.

“Fallen Angel” by Poison was a minor hit for the band compared to bigger hits from Open Up And Say… Ahh!, but it has become something of a fan favorite over the years. This tune peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100.

“Down Boys” by Warrant from ‘Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich’

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This entry on our list of glam metal tracks from the 1980s that just sound like a hangover really fits the bill. “Down Boys” is loud and boasts that late-night vibe one might experience after coming home from a wild party or concert, before the hangover even kicks in. I bet more than a few young 80s rockers listened to this song before they passed out for the night and thought, “I’m totally screwed in the morning.”

“Down Boys” by Warrant was a No. 27 hit on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. You might even remember the MTV-beloved music video more than the song, considering how iconic it is.

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