3 Songs That Show Why Patsy Cline Was One of Country’s Greatest Voices

Patsy Cline’s voice ushered in a new era for country music in the late 1950s and early 1960s. She became one of the most prominent figures in the development of the “Nashville Sound,” revolutionizing the genre. As happens with icons sometimes, many of us have grown complacent in our love for Cline. We’ve heard her name so many times (and her songs twice as much) that we fail to appreciate just how stunning a vocalist she was. To remind ourselves, revisit the three songs below.

“Crazy”

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We have to start with the obvious, timeless choice: “Crazy”. This song remains one of her signature tracks, and it’s a prime example of how emotional her voice was. She didn’t just sing songs; she embodied them.

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“Crazy, I’m crazy for feelin’ so lonely / I’m crazy, crazy for feelin’ so blue / I knew, you’d love me as long as you wanted / And then someday, you’d leave me for somebody new,” the lyrics read. Plenty of artists have covered this song, but Cline’s is still the definitive. No one has driven home the lyrics to this track more poignantly.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1957, Patsy Cline Released What Would Become Her First Country Hit, a Signature Track She Initially Disliked That Was Later Covered by Garth Brooks]

“I Fall To Pieces”

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We’ve all heard this song a million times, but if we revisit it with a keen focus on her impeccable vocals, we can see it in a brand-new light. “You want me to act like we’ve never kissed / You want me to forget / Pretend we’ve never met,” the lyrics read. Cline’s vocals are impossibly smooth here, but all that technical beauty still leaves room for palpable emotion.

“And I’ve tried, and I’ve tried / But I haven’t yet / You walk by, and I fall to pieces,” the lyrics continue. The listener is instantly drawn into Cline’s heartbroken state through the power of her singular vocals.

“Sweet Dreams (Of You)”

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“Sweet dreams of you / Every night I go through / Why can’t I forget you and start my life anew / Instead of having sweet dreams about you,” the lyrics read. Another heartbreak track, Cline furthered her claim in that niche. Cline helped establish the convention of country music as music for broken hearts. She has unparalleled soothing powers.

“I should hate you the whole night through / Instead of having sweet dreams about you,” the lyrics continue elsewhere. Cline’s voice cuts through the lush instrumentation on this track. Despite the intricate production, she’s all you can focus on.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)