3 Rock Songs From the 1950s That Parents Were Actually Scared Of

Way back in the 1950s, music was changing. And parents were freaking out about it. Before, there was little worry about popular music. But once rock took hold of the culture, there was a lot of parental pearl-clutching.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three rock songs from back in the day that had the older generation quaking. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1950s that parents were actually scared of.

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“Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley (Single, 1956)

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In the 1950s, Elvis was both feared by parents and beloved by their kids. Not only was the music he sang catchy—who doesn’t like songs like “Heartbreak Hotel” and “All Shook Up”—but the way he did it drove people mad. Elvis brought a physicality to his songs and performances like no one before him. His hips swayed and shook. His feet flew and moved. His lip snarled. Parents wanted to protect their kids from this crazed rocker, but the teenagers of the day only wanted more. And it was Elvis’ performance of “Hound Dog” in 1956 that really got the angry letters flying out into the mail.

“Oh, Boy!” by The Crickets from ‘The “Chirping” Crickets’ (1957)

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There was something about The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1950s. It was the place to be for musicians. But sometimes Ed wasn’t as much fun as he seemed. In 1957, he thought “Oh, Boy!” was too provocative for his audiences, so he didn’t want Buddy Holly and his band to play it. But when they did, Ed and company cut Holly’s guitar amp. That was the power of rock music back then—parents and talk show hosts feared it.

“Good Golly, Miss Molly” by Little Richard from ‘Little Richard’ (1956)

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Speaking of suggestive lyrics, that was the problem with “Good Golly, Miss Molly” by Little Richard, according to many parents. The burgeoning rock artist who helped fuel a generation was taboo in the 1950s thanks to his suggestive songs like this one. Indeed, if it was one thing parents didn’t like, it was suggestive songs that got their kids thinking. But that’s just what they got with the new wave of rock music. And Little Richard was at the forefront, singing his heart out.

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