3 Songs That Show a Completely Different Side of Dolly Parton

These three songs show Dolly Parton in a different light than most would expect. They aren’t her typical fare, leaving many who aren’t uber-familiar with her catalog shocked by the dynamics of her artistry. These songs prove that Parton could really do it all. Her appeal has no bounds.

[RELATED: Country Superstar Set To Honor Dolly Parton With Special Tribute at 2026 MTV VMAs]

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“PMS Blues”

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“I don’t even like myself, but it’s something I can’t help / I got those god almighty, slap somebody PMS blues / Most times I’m easy going, some say I’m good as gold / But when I’m PMS, I tell ya, I turn mean and cold,” the lyrics to Parton’s “PMS Blues” read. In this song, Parton leans into self-deprecating humor, leaving simple charm behind for bold, brash artistry.

When we think of Parton, we often think of comforting songs about life and love with a saintly tinge. This song, however, highlights a different side of Parton; one that has a marked edge.

“Me And Little Andy”

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Parton’s “Me And Little Andy” is a morose song about a homeless girl and her dog, braving the elements to disastrous effects. “She was just a little girl, not more than six or seven / But that night as they slept the angels took them both to heaven / God knew little Andy would be lonesome with her gone / Now Sandy and her puppy dog won’t ever be alone,” the tragic lyrics read.

We also usually think of Parton as having a sunny disposition all the time. This song proves otherwise, letting listeners hear cracks in the country legend’s optimism. Parton knew life’s realities from a young age; this song shows her embracing them with heartbreaking understanding.

“Early Morning Breeze”

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While the first two songs on this list were different for Parton in terms of lyrical content, “Early Morning Breeze” takes on a sound that doesn’t fit her usual descriptors: country or pop. This track has a folky element that stands alone in Parton’s catalog.

“Rainbow colored flowers kissed with early morning sun / The aster and the dahlia and wild geraniums / Drops of morning dew still linger on the iris leaves / In the meadow where I’m walking in the early morning breeze,” the lyrics read. This isn’t really the “Nashville Sound,” and it’s not her later pop crossover material. It stands on its own in Parton’s discography, bringing a flavor many wouldn’t expect from her.

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