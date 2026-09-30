5 Rock Songs From 1972 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

The question of which decade offered the best rock ‘n’ roll will always have a completely subjective answer, depending on who you ask. But in this writer’s humble opinion, something about 1970s rock ‘n’ roll just sounds better. Goosebump-inducing, even—particularly with these five rock songs from 1972.

“Blue Sky” by The Allman Brothers Band

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“Blue Sky” appears on The Allman Brothers Band’s third studio album, Eat A Peach. It’s the kind of song that sounds just like its title suggests: bright, happy, and uplifting. There are also incredible guitar harmonies scattered throughout the record, as is The Allman Brothers Band’s way. It’s almost impossible to feel down while listening to such an optimistic, sunny track.

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“Old Man” by Neil Young

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Neil Young has always been masterful at combining starkness with big impact moments, which he often did through the use of his wide vocal range. The singer-songwriter has a deceptively impressive range, from a moody baritone to a soaring tenor. When Young pops up the octave on the chorus to this classic 1972 rock track, I get goosebumps every time.

“Highway Star” by Deep Purple

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Deep Purple might be best-known for songs like “Smoke On The Water”, but this writer would argue that there are other tracks on that same album that are even better, including “Highway Star”. This song is pure, unadulterated rock ‘n’ roll, chugging along at interstate speeds in a way that always sends chills up and down my arms.

“Wot’s… Uh The Deal?” by Pink Floyd

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My favorite Pink Floyd songs have always been the ones that sardonically look at the passing of time, shifts in perspective, and the internal changes that make our lives more (and less) manageable as time marches on. Luckily, there are plenty that fit that description, including “Wot’s… Uh The Deal?” The heavy-hitting sentiments of this Obscured By Clouds track always give me goosebumps.

“Starman” by David Bowie

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Much like Neil Young, David Bowie has a versatile vocal range that he will often subdue in the name of dynamic performance. “Starman” is an iconic moment in 1972 rock history, cementing Ziggy Stardust’s image and backstory all in one song. The way Bowie leaps from one note to the next in the chorus has always been goosebump-inducing, no matter how many times I listen.

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