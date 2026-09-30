The Best and Worst Song From Every Beatles Album of the Folk Rock Era

The Beatles had a couple of distinct eras. A better amateur music historian than I could probably split them up further than “Beatlemania,” “psychedelic,” and “folk rock,” but those three categories make the most sense to me. And the band’s smallest but still notable era has to be the latter. Let’s take a look at what I consider the best and worst songs from the Fab Four’s folky era, shall we?

It’s worth noting that I would also consider both Help!, Beatles For Sale, and Revolver to be “of the folk rock era” for the Fab Four, but I already covered them in the other lists in this series.

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Best Song on ‘Rubber Soul’ — “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”

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This was an easy pick. That absolutely beautiful sitar à la George Harrison, that swaying, propelling melody… There’s something about “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” that still entrances listeners after all these years.

Worst Song on ‘Rubber Soul’ — “Run For Your Life”

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I was at a crossroads between “Think For Yourself” and “Run For Your Life” as the worst song on Rubber Soul, based less on my opinion and more on the opinions of the masses online. “Run For Your Life” was famously hated by John Lennon in retrospect and has some hard-to-ignore lyrics that are insanely creepy. “Think For Yourself” often ranks at the bottom for “best Beatles songs” lists from what I’ve seen. However, I think “Think For Yourself” is a bit of an underrated Harrison gem. “Run For Your Life”, however, is extremely difficult to defend.

Best Song on ‘The Beatles’ — “Blackbird”

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“Blackbird” is one of the folkiest songs on the White Album, and it’s also one of the most beautiful works that the Fab Four ever released. During a time when the group was reluctant to make overt political statements (though this album’s “Revolution” came pretty darn close), Paul McCartney opted to pen a tune as an ode to and balm for Black Americans who were struggling during the Civil Rights Movement. “Blackbird” is such an angelic and soothing song, and one that won’t soon be forgotten.

Worst Song on ‘The Beatles’ — “Revolution 9”

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It’s worth noting that I am not basing this one on personal taste here. I love “Revolution 9”, I think it’s a fascinating experimental surrealist work. However, a lot of people hate this song at best and fear it at worst. I will admit, it really does sound a bit out of place compared to the other songs on the White Album.

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