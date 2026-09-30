3 One-Hit Wonders That Became Rowdy Sports Stadium Anthems

Today, we all know about rollicking sports anthems like “Seven Nation Army”. The buzzing rock number from the Hall of Fame band The White Stripes can get anyone riled up while two teams battle it out on the gridiron.

But what about the lesser-known bands with songs that get our blood pumping? Well, that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders that became rowdy sports stadium anthems.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Who Let The Dogs Out?” by Baha Men from ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ (2000)

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Anytime this song comes on the giant overhead speakers at a sports stadium, the crowd goes wild. It’s practically a Pavlovian response. As soon as our ears hear the Baha Men begin to bark and shout about those puppies, we sports fans go mad. It’s as if the dogs in the song become the players on the field—these rabid, racing hunters. On top of it all, the track provides a big, bodacious beat that makes singing along that much more fun.

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team from ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ (1993)

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Tag Team knows the value of a good chorus. We’re pretty sure that no one who has heard this song knows any of the verses. But that doesn’t matter! What matters is that the song jumps up into your brain and stays there thanks to its rollicking refrain. Truly, hearing anyone say, “Whoomp! (There It Is)” over and over is enough to have you chomping at the bit. You’ll run through a wall if you hear it loud enough and enough times. Tag Team figured it out, and their legacy has been living on ever since because of it.

“Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam from ‘Steam’ (1969)

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When this song came out in 1969, Steam must have had no idea just how many years it would be playing. And yet, even today, you can hear people singing this song at the end of games when their teams have emerged victorious. It’s fun to wave people goodbye when they’ve lost to your favorite team. It’s even more fun to do that while singing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam.

Photo by SGranitz/WireImage