“I Swear She’s Gonna Make It Worth It”: Post Malone Breaks His One Rule During His Nashville Bar Opening With Surprise Lainey Wilson Duet

In many ways, Post Malone’s music career was always leading him to Nashville. Rising to fame blending rap, R&B, pop, and trap, the native Texan went full-tilt into country with his latest release, 2024’s F-1 Trillion. In July, the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner, 30, added his name to the growing list of country stars who’ve lent their name to bars and restaurants along Broadway Street. On Wednesday, Oct. 8, Post Malone officially celebrated the grand opening of his bar, Posty’s, with a free pop-up show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Post Malone Broke His “No Originals” Rule for Lainey Wilson

Thousands of fans packed onto Broadway to see the Grammy nominee put his own spin on country classics, such as Toby Keith’s “How Do You Like Me Now?” Much to the crowd’s delight, Post Malone broke his “no originals” rule when he brought up country superstar Lainey Wilson for a duet of their F-1 Trillion collab “Nosedive.”

“There’s a thing about no originals, but if I could play an original tonight, I swear she’s gonna make it worth it,” the “Sunflower” hitmaker told the audience. “Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to the stage Miss Lainey motherf—ing Wilson?”

Decked out in a fringe vest and black leather bell bottoms, the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer, 33, praised her duet partner for putting on “a hell of a show, brother.” Then Malone, several beers deep by this point, asked her to sing a song with him.

“I’m gonna f— it up,” he said apologetically. “But you’re gonna f—in’ crush it.”

Only one of those predictions came true as the two joined forces for “Nosedive.” Post Malone more than held up his end of the bargain as he sang, Sometimes you’re flyin’ / Sometimes you’re fallin’ / But there’s still beauty in the nosedive.

“I’m So Proud That He’s a Part of Country Music

“Nosedive” wasn’t Lainey Wilson’s only contribution to Post Malone’s country debut. She also received a songwriting credit on “Have the Heart,” his duet with Dolly Parton. The reigning Entertainer of the Year previously said she “loved every second” of recording with the crossover artist.

“W hat I noticed about him is, like—even the people who were coming into the studio and taking the trash out and whatever; he treated them just like he treated the guy that was running the soundboard,” Wilson said.

She added, “I’m so proud that he’s a part of country music.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM