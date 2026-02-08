3 Grammy-Winning Classic Rock Icons From 1968 We Still Stan

Let’s take a trip back in time, shall we? Let’s sit back in our seats and let the magical technology of imagination take over. Buckle up, because it’s about to get a lot more groovy! Below, we wanted to head back to the Grammy Awards of 1968 to celebrate one of rock music’s classic calendar years.

From big names to ones you may not have thought of recently, 1968 highlighted some bands that remain essential today. Indeed, these are three Grammy Award-winning classic rock icons from 1968 we still totally stan.

Aretha Franklin

The greatest singer of the 20th century won herself two Grammy Awards at the 1968 show, taking home Best R&B Solo Vocal Performance, Female, and Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for her iconic track, “Respect”. (For the record, there were no official rock Grammy Awards during the 1968 show.) Aretha Franklin should probably have her own Grammy Award statue named after her by now—that would be some real respect. But that aside, she earned significant recognition in 1968 for a track that will last through the ages.

The 5th Dimension

Nominated for Best New Artist at the 1968 Grammy Awards, The 5th Dimension didn’t take home that particular trophy (country star Bobbie Gentry did), but the group did walk away that hallowed night with awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Performance by a Vocal Group, Best Contemporary Group Performance (Vocal or Instrumental), and Best Contemporary Single for their song “Up, Up and Away”. With lush harmonies, The 5th Dimension knew how to catch your attention.

The Beatles

At the 1968 show, The Beatles won Album of the Year for their now-iconic 1967 release, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The record is a carnival ride for your mind. Characters, sounds, ideas—they all flood through your brain. For that and more the Liverpool, England-born group took home the coveted Grammy. But that wasn’t the only award they left with. The Beatles and producer George Martin also received the award for Best Contemporary Album for the masterpiece.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images