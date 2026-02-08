Search

Who Is Performing the Halftime Show at Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl Tonight?

While the spotlight might be on the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, the main conversation surrounding Super Bowl LX is the halftime show. Throughout the history of the Super Bowl, stars like Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Tom Petty, Beyoncé, and Michael Jackson have left their mark on the NFL. Each year, the debate over who will perform takes over social media as fans anticipate, wonder, and suggest who might receive an invitation. And with the NFL looking to take the brand international, the organization called on a famous Puerto Rican singer. 

For those with any type of social media account, they witnessed the backlash and criticism the NFL faced when it named Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. With the topic completely taking over headlines, some called for fans to boycott the Super Bowl over the announcement. For Bad Bunny, he cared little about the negativity as his official halftime show trailer brought dancing, music, and more than enough love. 

Recalling the moment he received a call from Jay-Z to perform at the halftime show, Bad Bunny felt a rush of adrenaline. “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout shit or whatever. It was very special. It was so special.” 

What To Expect From Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Spending months preparing for tonight, Bad Bunny was ready to soak in the moment. “I’m going to enjoy. I’m going to embrace the moment.” He continued, “I’m going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I’m just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun.”

While many details pertaining to the halftime show have remained a secret, that didn’t keep fans from placing bets. Looking at what Las Vegas had to say: 

Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds

Titi Me Pregunto -125

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +380

MONACO +430

ALAMBRE PuA +500

La MuDANZA +600

Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds

DtMF +125

EoO +380

LA MuDANZA +550

CAFe CON RON +650

LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii +750

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Over 11.5: -110

Under 11.5: -110

Celebrity Guest to Appear on Stage Betting Odds

Cardi B -250

J Balvin -160

Jennifer Lopez -125

Ricky Martin -125

Karol G +100

Jhayco +145

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Yes: +184

No: -230

Bad Bunny Halftime Show – Total Global Viewers

Over 135.5 Million: -110

Under 135.5 Million: -110

Love him or debate him, Bad Bunny is about to take on of the biggest stages in the world – and bring Puerto Rican culture with him. Don’t miss a single second of Super Bowl LX, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

(Apple Music, 2026)

