3 Hit Songs Charlie Puth Wrote for Other Artists

Charlie Puth has helped pen some of the most popular hits of the last decade or so. His self-proclaimed perfect pitch has helped him create timeless melodies that instantly grab the listener. It indeed served him well in his solo career, but it also helped him out as a behind-the-scenes talent. Puth’s credits as a songwriter are numerous. Revisit three of the best songs he wrote for other artists below.

“So Good” (Zara Larsson)

Puth helped to solidify Zara Larsson’s reign in pop music in 2017 with “So Good.” This upbeat anthem is pop perfection. If Puth knows how to do anything, it’s use his expert music theory to craft a scientifically perfect melody. “So Good” is indicative of that.

Though this isn’t Larsson’s most popular song to date, it is one of her most memorable. It’s impossible to shake the chorus of this song once you hear it. This song is a masterclass in hit-making, driven by Larsson’s acrobatic vocals and Puth’s singular songwriting.

“Bedroom Floor” (Liam Payne)

Another 2017 release, “Bedroom Floor,” was a collaboration between Puth and the late One Direction member Liam Payne. Even if you didn’t know Puth helped pen this song, he’d be on the short list of producers to guess. It’s got Puth’s trademark rhythmic melodies and instantly catchy choruses.

In the wake of Payne’s death in 2024, Puth paid tribute to the boybander with a rendition of One Direction’s “Love You Goodbye.” “Liam was always so kind to me,” Puth said at the time about working on “Bedroom Floor.”

“Stay” (The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber)

Puth helped solidify his songwriting voice with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.” This hit epitomizes Puth’s pop songwriting chops. There’s no world in which this song wouldn’t have played well to audiences.

“Stay” remains one of Puth’s biggest songwriting credits. Even with the success of his solo career considered, this collaboration is what helped make his name. Though Puth could’ve used this melody in his solo material, he once recalled feeling like it wasn’t “his.”

“It has the DNA, musically, of me—interwoven through it,” Puth said. “But LAROI wrote that hook. It was never meant to be for me. With all the songs I write, if they are not meant to be for me, that’s just what it is.”

