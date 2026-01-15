3 Blockbuster Rock Songs From the 1990s That Somehow Didn’t Reach No. 1

Music charts have historically been important ways to document the popularity of albums and songs. But they don’t always align with historical significance. For example, Bruce Springsteen has never topped the Billboard Hot 100 as an artist. And if the guy they call The Boss can’t land a No. 1, what good are the charts anyway? (In 1977, Manfred Mann’s Earth Band did reach No. 1 with a cover of Springsteen’s “Blinded By The Light”.)

Think about it, though, “Dancing In The Dark”, “Born In The U.S.A.”, and “Born To Run” didn’t get there. So this list considers three blockbuster songs from the 1990s that didn’t reach No. 1 on either the Billboard Hot 100 or the U.K. Official Singles charts. I’m focusing on those charts as they are the industry standard for the most popular songs, as opposed to genre-specific charts.

“Champagne Supernova” by Oasis

I realize I’m asking a lot for a seven-and-a-half-minute track to reach No.1, but this is a masterpiece tune by Noel Gallagher. It’s better than “Wonderwall”, and I imagine he’d agree with me. Nonetheless, it peaked at No. 22 in the U.K., and I’ve witnessed stadiums fall into utter bliss when the Gallaghers play it. On What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?, Noel aimed high for “Hey Jude”-like anthems. And he ended an album that includes “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” with the most ambitious of them all.

“Lightning Crashes” by Live

I admit I’m not a fan of this song, but I experienced it in a new light when it appeared in an episode of Yellowjackets. Watching these characters in the wilderness grapple with life and death and eating each other (oh so slightly) shifted my perspective. Setting aside my feelings about this track and Live generally, it’s still hard to believe “Lightning Crashes” didn’t top the Billboard Hot 100. It was played endlessly in 1995.

“Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots’ best-known song was a Mainstream Rock hit, but it never topped the Hot 100—striking considering it arrived in 1994, when grunge and alternative rock were still culturally dominant. It also showcases the sophistication of bassist Robert DeLeo, who constructed a chord sequence one doesn’t typically find in a rock single. Furthermore, it may be Scott Weiland’s finest vocal melody. With “Interstate Love Song” and STP’s second album, Purple, the San Diego band silenced critics who viewed them as hopping on the grunge bandwagon.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns