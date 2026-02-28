3 Grunge Bands From the 90s That Have Been (Wrongfully) Swept Under the Rug

Some of the greatest grunge bands of the 90s might be outfits you’ve never even heard of. Though, I’ll admit, if you’re a pretty serious grunge fan, you might already know all about the following three outfits. Still, I think they’re underrated and deserve a bit more love. Wouldn’t you agree?

Videos by American Songwriter

Babes In Toyland

Lovers of the riot grrrl movement probably know about Babes In Toyland better than a diehard grunge fan. And that’s a shame, because this massively underrated band doesn’t quite occupy the space of either label. They were rooted in punk from the start and simply “modernized” that sound when grunge took off in the 1990s. Spanking Machine is very much a post-punk album, and it’s quite obvious that album (and the band as a whole) inspired everyone from Bikini Kill to Hole to Sonic Youth. I’m surprised they aren’t more well-known today. Sadly, Babes In Toyland called in quits in 2001 and again in 2020, following a reunion.

Hammerbox

To be honest, I had never heard of Hammerbox until the time came to find entries for this list. I’m blown away, honestly. This grunge outfit was only together for a handful of years in the early 90s, and yet, they managed to produce two of the era’s finest albums ever. Numb from 1993 is a marvel of songwriting, while their self-titled debut album captures the spirit of the early 90s Seattle scene gloriously. Though, I’m partial to the more polished and fleshed-out sound of the former.

I’m really surprised that this band, especially lead singer Carrie Akre, isn’t more well-known outside of the alternative rock scene of the PNW.

Skin Yard

If Skin Yard seems unfamiliar in your brain’s lexicon of grunge bands from the 90s, you’re definitely not alone. You might, however, know about Jack Endino, the musician, guitarist, and producer behind early records by the likes of Soundgarden and Nirvana. Endino played guitar in the pioneering grunge outfit Skin Yard, too, and I think this band’s blend of psych-rock, funk, and even heavy metal remains sorely underrated. 1000 Smiling Knuckles from 1991 is essential listening if you enjoy edgier grunge works.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock