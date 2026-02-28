5 Songs That Turn 25 This Year (and Still Sound Fresh)

If you’re like me and imagine two decades ago means the 1980s—or, at most, the 1990s—allow me to gently remind you that 2001 is now officially 25 years ago. I know, I know. Take all the time you need.

Videos by American Songwriter

And just like the wide-open echo of 1950s and 60s pop or the reverby snare and tinny guitars of the early 1990s, music from the Y2K era has a distinct sound that instantly transports a listener back to the age of Nokia cell phones, low-rise jeans, and fantasy franchises.

However, not every song from 2001 sounds out of place in today’s musical landscape. Even with dated production techniques, these six songs still sound fresh, despite turning 25 this year.

“Fallin’” by Alicia Keys

The lead single from Alicia Keys’ debut album, Songs in A Minor, made quite the first impression in 2001. “Fallin’” became a massive hit, topping charts all over the country and garnering Keys three Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Even all these years later, Keys’ harmonies, vocal riffs, and minor groove sound fresh and infectious.

“Hash Pipe” by Weezer

Maybe the reason “Hash Pipe” still sounds so timeless is that Weezer was drawing on earlier influences when they first released this driving track in April 2001. The memorable guitar riff serves as the foundation for the iconic rock track, bolstered by Rivers Cuomo’s catchy falsetto. If someone were to release this song today, I wouldn’t think it sounded old. I would just think it was a good song.

“Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige

I’ll admit that there are some aspects of the production on Mary J. Blige’s 2001 track, “Family Affair”, that definitely sound like they’re from the Y2K era. But honestly, not even the quintessentially 2000s strings and drumbeat are enough to date this song out of being cool. The single from No More Drama is still a bop, even if it also happens to be 25.

“Someday” by The Strokes

With more and more alt-rock acts rising to mainstream fame in the mid-2020s, it’s no wonder that a song like “Someday” by The Strokes would still sound fresh. The 2001 track was the third and final single from This Is It. And even two-and-a-half decades later, it feels like something that MJ Lendermann or Geese could have put out last year, drawing a clear line from the early 2000s to right now.

“Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

This is another example of a song undoubtedly sounding 2000s-esque without feeling cheesy or outdated. Sure, “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly definitely has a distinctly Y2K feel. But the chorus is still such a singable earworm that the nostalgia only adds to its charm. Just wait until the next time you hear this song out in public and see how many people stop what they’re doing to sing, “Hey, must be the money!”

Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images