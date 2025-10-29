3 Grunge Songs from 1997 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

Grunge was on its way out in terms of being the hottest rock evolution of the moment back in 1997. However, a few bands released grunge-leaning songs that more or less kept the genre going. Let’s take a look at just a few fantastic grunge songs from 1997 that I still listen to today. You might still love these killer tunes, too.

“Bleed Together” by Soundgarden

Soundgarden would go through their first breakup in 1997. And yet, they still fed their loyal fans with a solid greatest hits album titled A-Sides. “Bleed Together” finally got the love it deserved on this album, as it was previously only released as a B-side to the 1996 single “Burden In My Hand”. “Bleed Together” made it all the way to No. 13 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, and its success was well-deserved. This gem leans more toward punk rock and is faster-paced than a lot of Soundgarden’s more well-known hits.

“Volcano Girls” by Veruca Salt

I couldn’t leave Veruca Salt off of this list, though some would say that the 1997 tune “Volcano Girls” leans more toward alternative rock than classic grunge. Still, it rocks, and Nina Gordon’s vocals are totally killer on this song. You might recognize this tune from its use in the dark comedy Jawbreaker from 1999. Old-school fans might also clock the interpolation of The Beatles’ 1968 track, “Glass Onion”. Personally, I remember it from its insane music video, which featured the band members bouncing back and forth on stage via bungee cords. “Volcano Girls” ended up making it all the way to No. 9 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

“Freak” by Silverchair

Here’s a true grunge classic with a little alt-metal flair. “Freak” by Silverchair is one of the best grunge songs to come out of the year 1997. It was the perfect title track for the band’s album of the same name, honestly. “Freak”, as a single, did better in Australia than the US charts, peaking at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles chart and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

Fun fact: The music video for “Freak” was directed by one Gerald Casale, best known as one of the longest-running members of the new wave band Devo.

