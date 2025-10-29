Brad Paisley’s Four World Series Performances All Have One Wild Thing in Common

Whenever Brad Paisley performs at the World Series, fans can be sure that they’re in for an exciting game.

The country singer performed the National Anthem ahead of World Series Game 3 on Oct. 27. It wasn’t Paisley’s time on stage that got fans talking, though.

Brad Paisley has officially sung the national anthem for:



World Series Game 2 in 2017 (11 innings)

World Series Game 3 in 2018 (18 innings)

World Series Game 1 in 2024 (10 innings)

World Series Game 3 in 2025 (18 innings)



h/t @SarahWexler32 pic.twitter.com/cgaSEVcdSq — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

The baseball game between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays wound up going into 18 innings, which is tied for the longest game in the history of the World Series. This time, the Dodgers eked out the victory with a score of 6-5.

Paisley has performed at the World Series three times before—Game 2 in 2017, Game 3 in 2018, and Game 1 in 2024. In each instance, the game went into extra innings.

At those games, players wound up staying on the field for 11, 18, and 10, respectively.

Brad Paisley Speaks Out About World Series Coincidence

In an interview with Variety, Paisley quipped, “I would like to be called Mr. More Basebal. If you’d like more baseball, I’m your guy. I’m available also for football. I’d like to see that go into more quarters, as well.

“It was one of the best-played baseball games of all time. I mean, the defense that both teams showed, the way they kept the score tied, and then the pitching… I just don’t even know what we just watched,” he said. “It really was one of the most exhausting sporting events that you could ever see.”

Paisley’s wife, Kimberly Williams Paisley, also weighed in the unlikely coincidence. The singer shared a video of his performance on Instagram, alongside which he wrote, “Got to sing the National Anthem for Game 3 of the World Series last night! Go @dodgers!”

In the comments, Paisley’s wife joked, “Is it your fault it went 18 innings again? Nice of the @dodgers to win for your birthday!”

As of publishing time, the World series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled for Oct. 29, with Games 6 and 7 to follow on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, respectively.

As for Paisley, the singer has been on his Truck Still Works World Tour since May. He wrapped the U.S. trek in August. Paisley will begin the Canadian portion of the tour in November. Next summer, he’ll bring the show to Europe.

In addition to his time on the road, Paisley is gearing up for the release of his holiday album. Snow Globe Town is due out Nov. 7.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images