George Lynch Walks Back Lynch Mob Retirement Announcement: “I Lied”

While once performing with the group Dokken, George Lynch looked to start his own band. In the late 1980s, that idea became a reality when he formed Lynch Mob. For the next few decades, the group released albums like Wicked Sensation, Smoke This, and The Brotherhood. The band even prepared for their upcoming album, Dancing with the Devil, which is expected to be released on November 28th. But for some fans, they might remember that Lynch announced the group was disbanding. Well, according to the guitarist – he lied.

Back in January 2025, Lynch announced The Final Ride tour. Billing the tour as one last chance to see Lynch Mob, fans rushed to snag tickets. The tour officially concluded in March. But now, the band is prepared to take the stage once again with performances scheduled through March 2026.

With some confused as to what exactly happened, Lynch decided to clear the air when speaking on the Rock ‘N’ Blues Experience. “Well, I think you can see a common thread throughout this interview that I made really bad decisions throughout my life.” He added, “Well, I lied. I changed my mind. I’m sorry. Sue me. I’ll see you in court. I mean, what do you want to tell you? I make silly decisions – off-the-cuff decisions – sometimes that aren’t well thought out. Here we are.”

George Lynch Thanks His Agent For Changing His Mind

Not really wanting fans to take him to court over his “bad decision”, Lynch explained how he walked back on the retirement announcement thanks to his agent. “There was some momentum and some interest because of that announcement. So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, out of quitting Lynch Mob touring.”

Although Lynch faced some backlash over the decision, it wasn’t the first time he received criticism. Due to the negative connotations surrounding the band’s name, the musician announced they would be changing to Electric Freedom. And just like his announcement above – it didn’t last long.

Standing behind the name of the band, Lynch said, “Nothing’s perfect, and I’ve got to just live with the fact that it has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life.”

For better or worse, Lynch seems ready to keep the band moving forward – no apologies, no second thoughts, just music.

