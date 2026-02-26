3 Guitar Solos So Good, They Feel Illegal To Skip

Guitar solos are the backbone of rock music. Since the genre’s inception, the guitar has been the thing that made or broke a song. As time went on, the instrument got more and more spotlight, and eventually musicians started carving out minutes of song time for the guitar alone. The three guitar solos below are among the most beloved of all time. It would be illegal to turn these songs off before the guitarist got their time to shine.

“Hotel California” — The Eagles

The entirety of “Hotel California” leads up to the guitar solo. No one listens to this song for a couple of verses and choruses, only to turn it off before the main event happens. If anything, a listener might only choose to revisit the guitar solo at the end of the song. Many people have skipped right past the lead-up for a dose of rock greatness.

This guitar solo is distinctive because of the harmony between the two players—Don Felder and Joe Walsh—who play in sync. It’s perhaps an obvious choice for this list, but when thinking of singular guitar solos no one would dare cut off, it’s this song or nothing.

“Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Similar to “Hotel California,” the majority of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” is just a long-winded build-up to the guitar solo. This song doesn’t really get going until it’s almost over, wowing the listener with a wiry, impossibly anthemic solo. The guitar work is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of “Free Bird,” and it’s the thing that has the longest-lasting impression.

This solo was written as a tribute to Duane Allman, who died a few years before it was released. It’s performed in a similar style to the work Allman did on Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” Despite being inspired by another guitarist, the solo in “Free Bird” certainly doesn’t feel like a pale imitation.

“The Chain” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” has more to it than just the solo at the end. This guitar work is more like a cherry on top of an already superb song, rather than the main event. Nevertheless, you still wouldn’t be caught turning the song off prematurely.

This solo is endlessly enticing and energizing for the listener. While the rest of this song is a combination of every member’s strengths, this solo is all Lindsey Buckingham. The guitarist flexes his skill set on this short but memorable solo.

