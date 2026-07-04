3 Hall & Oates No. 1 Hits That You Forgot You Loved

Throughout their career, Philadelphia duo Daryl Hall and John Oates racked up an impressive six No. 1 hits. Here are a few that you might remember. But if not, let us be the ones to refresh your memory.

“Maneater”

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“Maneater” is one of those songs that just proves that Hall & Oates and a saxophone are truly a deadly combination.

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Like anyone else, you probably just assumed that this one is about a woman who’s kind of intense. While it takes inspiration from that, the song is also about New York City, and what it’s really like to live there.

“If you live in New York City, you know this is the kind of place that will chew you up and spit you out,” Oates told The New York Post. “There’s a certain edge here.”

“Maneater” was Hall & Oates’ longest-lasting No. 1, remaining at the top of the charts for four weeks.

“Private Eyes”

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This was the third of Hall & Oates’ six No. 1 hits, and also the title track of their album of the same name. Written by Warren Pash, Janna Allen, and Daryl Hall, this song puts love under a sleuth’s microscope.

You play with words you play with love

You can twist it around baby that ain’t enough

‘Cause girl I’m gonna know

If you’re letting me in or letting me go

Don’t lie when you’re hurting inside

‘Cause you can’t escape my private eyes.

“I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)”

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If you recognize this one, it’s probably because, like many Hall & Oates songs, it’s been used creatively by other artists. As Oates explained to LiveDaily, this song has been sampled like nobody’s business.

“‘I Can’t Go for That’ is one of the most sampled songs from our catalogue, maybe ever for all we know. It’s been sampled on so many songs. I can name five or six versions of it,” he shared. “Puff Daddy sampled it, De La Soul sampled it. I like it [when our music is sampled]. I like when people have a different take on what you do. That’s quite a compliment.”

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