Watch: Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson Perform Together for First Time Since 2019

Ann Wilson‘s special guest during her concert on Tuesday (October 10) in Santa Rosa, California was her sister and former Heart bandmate Nancy Wilson. The performance marked the first time the two sisters have appeared on stage together since 2019.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight,” said Ann Wilson. “A very, very good friend—more than a friend—let’s bring her out.”

Once Nancy came out on stage, the Wilsons went into Heart’s 1977 hit, “Barracuda.” The sisters’ reunion closed out Ann’s 19-song set, which was also peppered with covers of songs by Queen, Led Zeppelin, John Lennon, and The Who, along with her own solo material and Heart songs like “Alone,” “Crazy on You,” and “Magic Man.”

Within the past several years, the Wilson sisters have had some frays in their relationship but have since reconciled for their Love Alive Tour in 2019. In 2016, Heart released their 16th album Beautiful Broken, and Ann’s husband Dean Wetter was arrested for striking one of Nancy’s children. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Since their 2019 tour, both sisters have focused on their solo careers with Ann releasing her second solo album Immortal, and her most recent Fierce Bliss in 2022. Nancy released her first solo album, You & Me, in 2021.

Nancy recently revealed that she has also started writing with Ann again. “I’ve got a bunch of new ideas for songs,” said Wilson. “I’ve also been writing new music with Ann, too, so it’s a real creative time. I think being on [my] tour right now, when I get home, I’m gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann. So, it’s really a good time to be creative. And I’ve got a new studio in my house, so I can’t wait to sort of run tape on stuff.”

She added, “I’ve also worked a bit with Sue Ennis, who used to work a lot with me and Ann for Heart music. And so I have some lyrics mainly that I worked on with Sue and took to Ann. And there’s a couple of things that I’m really excited about … stuff that you wouldn’t have heard us do in the ’80s.”

