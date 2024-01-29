Fans Petition for Blake Shelton’s Return to ‘The Voice’ as Gwen Stefani Exits

The Voice fans wish Blake Shelton would come back to the show. With Gwen Stefani exiting the show for Season 25, fans feel the show is not the same without the two.

Instead, Reba McEntire, who took over Shelton’s seat, will return for another season. Likewise, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will make up the coaches for the season. However, fans want Shelton back.

Taking to X (via the Sun), several fans petitioned the country singer. One person wrote, “ARE YOU EVER COMING BACK TO THE VOICE?” Another commented, “Come back to the voice you made the program. love Blake.”

However, it’s unlikely that Shelton will make a return. Shelton said he only stayed as long as he did thanks to the current events in the world at that time.

Life-Changing Experience on ‘The Voice’

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when [March 2020] hit,” Shelton previously talked about his exit (via E News). “And then, because of [March 2020], I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again.”

However, Blake Shelton described the experience as life-changing. So who knows what the future holds?

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” Shelton wrote about the experience. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look to New Horizons

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani has reflected on her own time on the show. In particular, the past season stood out to the singer.

“I feel sad and excited at the same time,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “This season has so many incredible singers and I had such an amazing team of amazing people… Everybody was just so inspiring and sweet.”

“It’s exciting, still, because I’ve fallen in love with so many people out there and they’re just so good. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen,” she added.

Stefani is working on new music.

“I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she said. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.”

