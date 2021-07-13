Dierks Bentley Brings 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Experience to Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Ft. Larkin Poe and The War & Treaty

On Tuesday, July 13, country star Dierks Bentley dropped a surprise EP, Live from Telluride. The release follows the multi-platinum artists’ recent performance set at last month’s 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Tapping multi-instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe, powerhouse vocalists, The War and Treaty, and bluegrass maestro, Sam Bush, Bentley delivers a few original hits, along with some notable covers.

“This really was a once in a lifetime show for me. Getting to play at my favorite festival…with some of my favorite musicians and performers…in one of my favorite places in the world…felt like a dream,” Bentley shares. “Luckily this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want.”

On social media, he further described the event as “a career high,” tagging his collaborators for credit.

I had the time of my life jamming with some of the best musicians in the world at the Bluegrass Festival. Thank you to @warandtreaty @larkinpoe and @sam_bush for joining. A career high for me… #LiveFromTelluride is out now: https://t.co/xtCxyeLozg pic.twitter.com/hmzkw48j6J — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) July 13, 2021

The War and Treaty hopped on the opening track, building rock edges around his 2018 hit “Woman, Amen” and stayed on for Bentley’s 2010 song, “Bad Angel” for track three. Larkin Poe adds levity to another of Bentley’s 2018 tracks, “Travelin’ Light.” The roots duo, bred in Georgia, contribute warmth to the chorus of the Blues-tinged tune. His fourth track draws out the melancholy of Pink Floyd’s iconic, “Wish You Were Here,” with instrumentation steeped in Bluegrass tradition.

The EP closes with a U2 cover, “Pride (In The Name Of Love).” With the help of The War and Treaty and Bush, Bentley breaks down the classic rock construction of the 1984 song, while keeping the Irish roots of the band intact with a driving fiddle.

In 2010 Bentley formally shared his love of Bluegrass with the release of the critically acclaimed album Up On The Ridge. He has continued to help fans experience his love of the West with his most recent chart-topper The Mountain.

Bentley will headline many of this summer’s biggest festivals across the country before venturing on his 2021 Beers On Me Tour with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum, launching August 13th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre. Bentley was set to headline his own Seven Peaks Festival on Labor Day Weekend, but it was canceled last week due to capacity restrictions still in place in Buena Vista, Colorado.

Listen to Dierks Bentley’s new surprise EP, Live From Telluride, here.

Photo courtesy Greenroom PR