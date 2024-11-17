Vince Gill’s Reasoning for Not Liking His Records and Why Every Songwriter Should Adopt His Perspective

Vince Gill is one of the most prolific and decorated singer-songwriters in Nashville, and he got there by humbly thinking he wasn’t. Whether performing with the Eagles or on his solo records, Gill has always taken a modest approach to his music. He prioritizes the “less is more” approach to writing and classifies himself as a musician, not a star.

And on an episode of Peacock’s Talking in Circles with Clint Black, Gill went so far as to say he doesn’t like most of his records—many of which have Grammy, CMA, and Academy of Country Music awards. But as surprising as Gill’s comments might be to fans of his music, this perspective is one every songwriter would be wise to adopt.

Why Vince Gill Doesn’t Like His Records

During his appearance on Talking in Circles with Clint Black, Vince Gill talked about how difficult it is to listen back to some of his earlier records. “I go back and look at my records, and I don’t like a lot of them. You know, I like some of them, but I don’t like them all. I don’t like every song, I don’t like every record—I think that’s part of the process.”

Gill said that the records he doesn’t like are “obvious,” but of course, beauty is in the ear of the listener in this case. When host Clint Black asked Gill for specifics as to what records he didn’t like, Gill explained that when he listens to these older albums, “I won’t like the snare sound, or I won’t like the reverb. You get better the more you do it.”

For an artist like Gill, whose career spans decades and genres, there are bound to be some recording techniques and sounds that are specific to the time he was in the studio. (Lest we forget the washed-out snare tones of the early 1990s.) But besides decade-specific tones and tricks, there is something to be said about Gill’s ever-evolving approach to music that every songwriter should pick up on themselves.

The Importance Of Judging Your Past Work

You don’t become one of the most beloved musicians of the Nashville scene (or the go-to sub musician for one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, the Eagles) by being complacent with your sound and style. Vince Gill’s decades-long career is a testament to his commitment to his craft over his celebrity, which makes all the difference when it comes to building an enduring career that supersedes trends and tabloids.

While Gill’s perspective on songwriting and playing isn’t necessarily an invitation for self-deprecation, as songwriters, we should always be on the lookout for ways to get better. Whatever we write, play, or record at any given time ought to be an accurate depiction of the best of our abilities at that moment. But afterward, adopt a critical ear. Hindsight reveals flaws and potential we might not have heard at first listen.

There is certainly merit in having confidence in your abilities. But I’d argue—and I think Gill would, too—that there is more to gain in getting comfortable with not being comfortable. Whether in writing or playing, there is always room to improve, even if you’re a Grammy Award-winning artist like Gill.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images