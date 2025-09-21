3 Hits From the 1960s That Just Don’t Get Enough Praise

When one talks about the music of the 1960s, they typically talk about hits by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones, Sam Cooke, The Grateful Dead, The Doors, etc, etc. All of those bands listed certainly deserve all of the praise they’ve received. However…

The constant discussion of just how great these types of bands are creates an echo chamber that hinders further exploration and overshadows the other great music born in the decade. That being said, we are either going to introduce you to or remind you of some 60s classic. So, here are three hits from the 1960s that just don’t get enough praise.

“She’s Not There” by The Zombies

The Zombies are just one of the many English bands to fly across the pond and make their footprint in the United States during the British Invasion. They certainly made their mark. But, they are often overlooked due to the success of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, and The Who. But, they were heavy hitters in their own right, and one song attesting to that opinion is “She’s Not There”.

Released in the mid-60s, The Zombies’ debut single “She’s Not There” made a phenomenal run on the Billboard Hot 100. Specifically, it peaked at No. 2 on the chart. Consequently, the jazz-infused rock-pop single launched The Zombies into the mainstream.

“Proud Mary” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before you blast us, we know and acknowledge that this song is not underrated or underplayed. However, in the greater scheme of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, this Creedence Clearwater Revival single is seemingly slept on as a staple track of the back half of the decade.

At the time, that was not the case, as the single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March of 1969. Additionally, the single marked the first of five hits to peak at No. 2 on the chart for the ever-so phenomenal CCR.

“It’s My Life” by The Animals

When one recalls the catalog of The Animals, they typically recall one song, “House Of The Rising Sun”. Don’t get us wrong, it is a phenomenal cover, and likely the most famous rendition of all time. However, they have much more music that is worth a listen, one of those songs being “It’s My Life”.

Released in 1966, The Animals’ single peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the United Kingdom, it climbed the charts and stalled at No. 7. Regardless of the numbers, this single is a bona fide 1960s classic.

