4 Songs Written for Children’s Media That Still Have a Place on Our Grown-up Playlists

Just because a song is written for a kid’s movie doesn’t mean the songwriter is gonna pull any punches. No, songwriters have proven time and time again that the right kid’s movie or TV show can provide the perfect canvas for a timeless and beloved track. Take the four songs below as examples. We wouldn’t blame you if you were still listening to these “Kid’s” songs today.

“I2I” (Tevin Campbell)

“I2I” from A Goofy Movie is an early ’90s staple. Though this song was written for this action-packed kid’s film, it wouldn’t have felt out of place as a regular radio hit during this era. The driving, sparkling drum machine paired with Tevin Campbell’s Michael Jackson-esque vocals make this song an insatiable listen. Decades later, we’re still singing along to the chorus: If we listen to each other’s heart / we’ll find we’re never too far apart.

“You’ll Be In My Heart” (Phil Collins)

On the softer end of the sonic spectrum, we have the Phil Collins-penned “You’ll Be In My Heart.” Anything Collins touches becomes an instant classic. There is something about his vocals that feels omnipresent. No matter what era you grew up in, Collins and his unique timbre are nostalgic. Seldom have his talents been used to better effect that in this cut from the Tarzan soundtrack. This song was great when we were kids. As adults, this song’s sentiment of uncompromising love hits even harder.

“The Climb” (Miley Cyrus)

“The Climb” comes at the pinnacle of Hannah Montana: The Movie. Miley Cyrus’ Disney alter-ego has just shed her wig, ready to give up the “Hannah” life for good. She leaves her shocked audience with one final message: Life’s a climb, but the view is great. The accompanying song to this kid’s movie message, “The Climb”, has enough power behind it to stand on its own. If Cyrus released this song today, we wouldn’t bat an eye. It might feel a little juvenile for her, but one good listen and we wouldn’t mull over that fact anymore. “The Climb” flexes Cyrus’ impressive vocals and is a timeless message of perseverance to boot.

“Rainbow Connection” (Kermit the Frog)

Many people have covered “Rainbow Connection.” It has been introduced to many different generations through the help of these covers. But, we can’t forget to give props to the singer who started it all: Kermit the Frog. Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher penned this kid’s song classic. Someday we’ll find it / The rainbow connection / The lovers, the dreamers and me, the lyrics read, reminding all of us that it’s not childish to hold out hope for a positive future.

