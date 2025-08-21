3 Iconic 80s Leading Women Who Can Wake up Any Party

Here are five words to live by: Don’t throw a bad party. It might seem obvious, but if you go out there into the world, you’ll see that not everyone keeps them to heart. There are lots of things that can make a bad party. From the guest list to the snacks, but the first thing that can ruin the whole shindig is the music playlist. Don’t screw that up!

When it comes to celebrations or festivities, the music can make the event. So, if you’re looking for some party playlist inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Below are three iconic leading women from the 1980s whose music could wake up any party.

Madonna

More than a singer, more than a performer, Madonna was a magnet. For eyeballs, for attention, for media coverage, for success. In the 1980s, there were a number of big-name celebrities in the world, from Bruce Springsteen to Magic Johnson to Michael Jackson. But Madonna may have been at the top of the list—everyone knew about her and everyone had an opinion on her. And if you wanted to spice up the party, just put on one of her pop songs and see the smiles creep across people’s faces.

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston was charm incarnate and one of the finest leading women in pop music. She was one of those people you couldn’t stop looking at, couldn’t stop admiring, couldn’t stop listening to, and couldn’t stop adoring. She instantly became like a family member when you heard her music or watched her music videos. From her brilliant smile to her big voice, she knew how to draw you in. And her track “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is a perfect example of Houston’s effect on a room. She lights it up, effortlessly.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper was a palette filled with paints. She could provide the blue, icy hues with songs like “Time After Time”, or she could brighten and enliven a room with her pastel songs like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”. For our purposes here, we will deal with the latter. For it’s that track that can get an entire stadium of people on their feet and grinning. It’s a jaunty, enjoyable number. Like going to the beach for a spell and enjoying the sun and surf.

Photo by Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images