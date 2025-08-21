Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert Pulls in $45 Million for Charity

Wanting to celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne, thousands of people traveled to Villa Park in Birmingham for the Back to the Beginning charity concert. Bringing back the original lineup of Black Sabbath for one last show, Ozzy entertained the fans with several classics. But even before taking the stage, bands like Metallica, Slayer, and numerous others not only honored Ozzy but also heavy metal. But while initial reports claimed that the concert raised nearly $190 million for charity, recent numbers suggested the real number was $45 million.

Although fans knew of Ozzy’s ongoing health issues as he took the stage, it came as a shock to the entire music industry when the Prince of Darkness passed away just a few weeks after the performance. With millions of fans celebrating his life and contributions to heavy metal, many were stunned by the funds raised. But now, the BBC reported that the concert raised $45.5 million.

According to Dr. Matt Lyons, who helped complete an analysis of the concert, “As regional economists from the University of Birmingham, we thought we would do our bit to honor Ozzy’s legacy by estimating the economic impact of his last gig. The impact of the Prince Of Darkness obviously goes far beyond the financial impact his gigs and TV shows have netted.” He added, “Ozzy is a global legend, and his gift of incredible music, and now his final economic impact, will go on to benefit his home city far into the future.”

Sharon Osbourne Worried About Fake Numbers Surrounding Ozzy Osbourne

While the number presented by Dr. Lyons was far less than $200 million, it was still a massive donation that would help Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinson’s.

When the initial reports started to circulate, Sharon Osbourne lashed out at the mysterious number, insisting, “One of the things that’s frightening me is all this false press about [how], we’ve made $140 million and all of this, and I’m like, God, I wish we could have, for one gig. It’s just ridiculous, the different stories.”

Caring little about the news, Sharon worried about the organizations. “Oh my God! It’s the Children’s Hospital, a children’s hospice, and Parkinson’s research. Everybody thinks that they’re going to cure everything with this much money, but it’s not the real world.”

With the money going to charity, Ozzy’s final performance was a gift that will continue to change lives long after the music fades.

