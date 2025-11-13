3 Iconic Cover Versions of Songs That Changed Key Lines

While some artists prefer to stick faithfully to the source material when singing a cover, others like to make it their own. Whether for personal morals, creative choice, or commercial success, the three musicians below chose to change the lyrics of their iconic covers. Revisit these altered renditions of classic songs.

John Prine/Johnny Cash (“Sam Stone”)

John Prine’s “Sam Stone” is one of the most heartbreaking and damning looks at the ill treatment of veterans following Vietnam. Taking on the role of narrator, Prine tells the story of a man who is forgotten after serving overseas, develops a drug problem, and ultimately overdoses. It’s not a cheery subject by any means, but it was a story close to Prine’s heart and is endlessly resonant.

Some years later, Johnny Cash decided to record “Sam Stone.” This cover matched the original, but it included one noticeable lyric change that shocked listeners. Cash, a devout Christian, wrestled with the line Jesus Christ died for nothing, I suppose. In the end, he swapped the line for something less religiously taxing: Daddy must have hurt a lot back then, I suppose.

Dolly Parton/Beyoncé (“Jolene”)

Though Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” could be better described as an interpolation, Beyoncé does stick faithfully to some aspects of the song, keeping it in cover territory.

Beyoncé changed many lyrics in her cover of this country classic, upping the ante from the desperate plea Parton originally intended this song to be. In Beyoncé’s version, she’s not asking Jolene, she’s telling her: I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man. Beyoncé could’ve sang this song as written, but it wouldn’t have fit in with the rest of Cowboy Carter‘s infectious energy and confidence.

Big Mama Thornton/Elvis Presley (“Hound Dog”)

Given the popularity of Elvis Presley‘s “Hound Dog” rendition, listeners may not have even been aware that this song was a cover in the first place. Though the 2022 Elvis biopic helped clarify things a bit, many rock fans still don’t know that the guitar legend Big Mama Thornton was the first to record this track.

To make his version more suitable for a male singer, Presley’s writers significantly altered the lyrics. Moreover, the lyric changes gave the song a more commercial appeal, which worked in spades given this cover’s success.

