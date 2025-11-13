CMA Awards Add Chris Stapleton, Red Clay Strays, Kenny Chesney and More to Performer Lineup

There is a great deal of pressure that comes with being called “Country Music’s Biggest Night.” Although a title they hold with pride, the CMA Awards became a night of big names and even bigger performances. And with Lainey Wilson taking over as host, the awards announced a full lineup of performances from stars like Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Stapleton. But again, with such a big night, the CMA Awards decided to add a few more stars to its performance list.

While Luke Combs, Wilson, and Stapleton all found themselves up for Entertainer of the Year, the CMA Awards asked more from the artists. For Wilson, she will host, perform, and hopefully win an award or two. And when it came to Stapleton and Combs, they will both take the stage to perform. Looking at the list of performers, it included:

Kelsea Ballerini Brandi Carlile Kenny Chesney Riley Green Miranda Lambert Patty Loveless Old Dominion The Red Clay Strays Chris Stapleton Luke Combs Ella Langley Megan Moroney Shaboozey Zach Top Tucker Wetmore Lainey Wilson Stephen Wilson BigXthaPlug

2025 CMA Awards Honoring Vince Gill

With a great deal of star power taking over the CMA Awards stage, the night will be a special moment for Ballerini, who will debut her new song “I Sit In Parks.” Among the other songs being performed, Stapleton will cover his song from F1: The Movie, “Bad As I Used To Be.” That won’t be the only time he performs, as he will team up with Lambert to sing “A Song To Sing.”

Aside from the performances and accolades, the CMA Awards will honor the legendary Vince Gill with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Having dedicated himself to music for five decades, Sarah Trahern, the chief executive officer for the CMA, said, “As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format.”

With the promise of a few surprises still in store, the 2025 CMA Awards are shaping up to be an unforgettable night. Tune in on November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

