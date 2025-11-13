Ella Langley Teases Christmas Collab With Former Entertainer of the Year

A country music talent in her own right, rising star Ella Langley has collaborated with some of the genre’s finest. Her duet with fellow Alabaman Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me,” landed Langley on the map. It also set the stage for the pair’s second Top 10 collab, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Just recently, the Academy of Country Music’s reigning new female vocalist of the year invited another hitmaker, Morgan Wallen, onstage at the Ryman for a duet of Jason Isbell’s 2013 hit “Cover Me Up.” Now, it appears Langley is teaming up with Wallen’s fellow past Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan.

“Coming soon,” the “One Margarita” crooner, 49, captioned a reel posted to social media Wednesday (Nov. 12.) The video shows outtakes from a photo shoot starring the pair as a version of the Christmas hit “Let It Snow” plays.

Ella Langley, Luke Bryan Will Perform at This Year’s CMA Awards

Bryan’s post was short on details, but it seems he’s teaming up with Ella Langley, 26, for some holiday-themed performance. Both artists are set to perform at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards, which takes place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19. So if you tune into ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for an announcement from the two.

“my favs collaborating? absolutely. 10/10. need more of this !!!” exclaimed one delighted Instagram user.

In addition to hosting the CMA Awards ceremony four times, Luke Bryan has picked up two Entertainer of the Year trophies since his 2007 debut I’ll Stay Me. Meanwhile, Langley is tied with Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney for most-nominated artists this year, with each woman picking up six nods. The rising star earned for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year, female vocalist and new artist.

Additionally, the “Weren’t for the Wind” singer just wrapped her Still Hungover Tour with two sold-out nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. “Ending this year feeling so incredibly grateful for this life… So excited for y’all to see what’s next,” she wrote.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images