3 Iconic Female Singers Who Hit No. 1 in 1991

When the 1990s hit, there was a lot going on in popular music. New genres and subgenres were sprouting up all over the place, from so-called “gangsta rap” to grunge to electronic to much more. It was a whirlwind of a time that had a major effect on the state of popular music and the songs that would come out for years to come.

Videos by American Songwriter

But while things were changing and rearranging early in the decade, there were several iconic and stalwart female singers doing their thing and landing at the top of the charts amidst all the sonic upheaval. Here, we wanted to highlight three artists who did just that. Indeed, these are three iconic female singers who hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991.

Janet Jackson

As if the Jackson family didn’t enjoy enough success with the popularity of the brother band Jackson 5 and then Michael Jackson’s solo pop fame, when Janet Jackson’s career came into focus, she blossomed into another star. Today, Janet boasts a whopping 10 No. 1 hits. And in 1991, she achieved the feat again thanks to her single, “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”. It marked the second decade in a row that she garnered a No. 1, and that would continue into the 2000s. Janet has long been a force, and 1991 is yet another example.

Paula Abdul

Speaking of pop stars who were similar to forces of nature in the early 1990s, Paula Abdul certainly fits that bill, too. The former Laker Girl dancer made a big name for herself on the pop charts with hit songs, and in 1991, she achieved two No. 1 songs. Those were the sticky singles “Rush Rush” and “The Promise Of A New Day”. Truly, Abdul was a captivating performer. She’s one of the most legendary dancing dynamos and engaging female singers of the era. What would the late 80s and early 90s be without her savage influence?

Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas is, of course, much more than that. Known by millions today for her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, Carey boasts an incredible 19 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 from throughout her career. Only The Beatles have more. Let that sink in. And in 1991, she garnered an incredible three No. 1 songs: “Emotions”, “I Don’t Wanna Cry”, and “Someday”. That’s pop power and pop prowess. Yes, what a gift.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images