3 Iconic Pop Songs That Changed Forever After One Live Performance

Live performances completely changed how we see these pop songs. These pop tracks have always been showstoppers, but in a live setting, they became key moments in culture. Revisit these performances to be reminded of the moment these songs turned from hits into enduring, universal icons.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Paparazzi” — Lady Gaga

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“We are the crowd / We’re c-coming out / Got my flash on, it’s true / Need that picture of you,” the lyrics to this Lady Gaga pop masterpiece read. This song is pop perfection when it’s just coming out of your headphones, but it really shone when Gaga performed it at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

Gaga made the whole pop song an even stronger statement about the lack of privacy in celebrity life with this performance. Soaking her all-white outfit in blood, Gaga did what she did best: shocked the crowd. You can nearly hear the gasps from the audience as Gaga takes pop from something digestible to something with an edge.

“Love On Top” — Beyoncé

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Fans will forever associate Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” with the VMA performance in 2011. In this iconic pop moment, the singer turned to the side and revealed her pregnancy. Since then, this song has always felt like more than just a hit. It’s now a key moment in Beyoncé’s life.

This performance was show-stopping enough without the announcement, with Beyoncé leveling up octaves as easily as breathing. But when you add this headline fodder into the mix, it becomes a moment for the history books.

“I’m A Slave 4 U” — Britney Spears

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In the recorded version of Britney Spears’ “I’m A Slave 4 U”, the listener is hit with a perfect melody and Spears’ titular vocals. It’s a stellar pop song, no matter how you look at it. But at the 2001 VMAs, Spears took things to the next level. When we hear this song, we automatically see Spears holding a giant snake and sauntering around the stage. There is no going back after this performance aired.

Even if you’re not a Spears fan or know only the surface-level information about her, you likely know this moment. That’s the power of a strong performance. Everything about this VMA appearance was right on time. Spears knew her audience and delivered what she likely knew was iconic.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)