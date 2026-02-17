3 Iconic Rock Music Tracks That Folks Have (Possibly) Been Misinterpreting for Years

Misinterpretation is inevitable when engaging with any kind of art form. Now, the reason it happens differs. Sometimes, the art in question is so abstract or unclear that deciphering its true meaning is incredibly difficult. Other times, people’s experiences construe the meaning, making it more personally relevant. Lastly, some people don’t really care to know what the true meaning is, so they just go with the initial feelings that the work evokes. That being said, here are three iconic rock tracks that folks have(possibly) been misinterpreting for years.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

Ever since its release in 1983, couples have been listening to The Police‘s “Every Breath You Take” as a backdrop to their romance. On the surface, the song does sound like an endearing love ballad describing the loving obsession two partners share. Well, that is not the case, as the song is actually about an obsessive stalker.

If you really listen to or read the lyrics, then you can see this meaning clearly. After all, would half of a loving pair think or say something similar to this: “Every move you make with every vow you break / Every smile you fake, every claim you stake I’ll be watching you“? Given the soft-spoken vocals and sentimental melody, this confusion is warranted, but look into the lyrics again if you are surprised.

“Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

How many times have you been at an event on the Fourth of July and heard Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s “Fortunate Son”, to which the people in attendance then sing the chorus with a patriotic zeal? It is seemingly a fairly common occurrence, but unwavering patriotism is not the subtext of this iconic classic rock track.

CCR’s track is actually quite the opposite of its common misinterpretation, as the song is an anti-war track protesting class inequality and military drafting efforts in the United States during the Vietnam War. So, next time you’re enjoying a beer and a hot dog on the Fourth of July with this song playing, remember this article.

“The One I Love” by R.E.M.

If you really read into the lyrics of R.E.M.‘s single “The One I Love”, it’s pretty difficult not to see it as a song depicting a self-serving individual who uses people for their own benefit. However, in music, the simplest meanings often hide in plain sight; they are just shrouded in pretty melodies and melodic rhythms.

“The One I Love” repeats the same verse and chorus three times. So, when read and listened to closely, there is little room for confusion. Although when one merely enjoys the sonic aspect of the song, it is easy to interpret it as a mere love song.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage